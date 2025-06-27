Jon Jones' former rival explains why he deserves GOAT status despite multiple failed drug tests: "I just got to give him his props"

Jon Jones' status as MMA's greatest-ever fighter has come under fire, as of late. However, former rival Rashad Evans believes that anyone who brings doubt to Jones' legacy is not evaluating it accurately. In particular, he addressed one of the main points often raised against Jones.
There are few asterisks next to Jones' record as large as his positive performance-enhancing drugs tests. However, according to Evans, they should have no bearing on Jones' legacy, as he claims numerous fighters on PEDs never performed at Jones' level, saying the following on MMA on SiriusXM:
"There's a lot of people who probably used and all this other stuff. And there was a time when people got the exemptions to use testosterone replacement therapy, and there were some people who went over the level of that threshold that they were allowed to have, but it didn't make them what Jon Jones was. There's something different that Jon Jones brought to the table."
He drew further attention to Jones' high fight IQ an overall mentality as a fighter. Besides fight IQ, Jones is also known for following gameplans flawlessly.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"He brought a mental ability to go out there and compete in a way that allowed him to be free enough to take the risk that he needed to take that his opponents weren't willing to take. He had a great frame, a great build for what we do, and he's a smart fighter. So, I can't hate on that, and as much as it may pain me because we had the rivalry, but when I shoot it straight, I just got to give him props."
Check out Rashad Evans praising Jon Jones (1:30):
Evans is more than familiar with Jones. The two were once friends and training partners under Jackson Wink MMA. However, a rivalry began when Evans lost the light heavyweight title, which Jones subsequently captured. It led to a heated clash at UFC 145, which Jones won via unanimous decision.
Jon Jones' statistical accomplishments are unmatched
No other fighter comes close to Jon Jones' statistical dominance in MMA. He is a former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, with an aggregate 12 title defenses, which is the most in the promotion's history. He also has the most title fight wins ever.
He has also beaten 9 world champions, seven of whom were UFC champions, and one of whom is a former double champion himself, and undefeated prior to their encounter.