Jon Jones' former wrestling coach teams up with WWE legend Hulk Hogan to launch new freestyle wrestling league

It appears as though freestyle wrestling will receive a boost as Jon Jones' former wrestling coach has teamed up with Hulk Hogan to launch a new freestyle wrestling league called Real American Freestyle. They have big plans for the league and plan to tap into and showcase the personalities of the wrestlers competing.

Jones' former wrestling coach, Izzy Martinez was recently unveiled as the third member of the brass for Real American Freestyle, along with Hogan and famed pro wrestling executive Eric Bischoff. Martinez brings a wealth of knowledge to the league and is a respected wrestling coach that has helped train and produce many NCAA and UFC champions including 'Bones' and Holly Holm, among others.

While speaking to Forbes, Bischoff opened up about launching Real American Freestyle and heaped praise on Martinez. The former pro wrestling executive mentioned that Jones' former wrestling coach adds credibility to their league and will have an important role in their success:

"Our third man is the guy that's going to bring credibility, along with a vision, relationships and a real thorough knowledge of amateur wrestling and the people in it... As fun as [our pro wrestling-style promo was], we also know that we need credibility. And for this league to grow into what it can grow into as a legitimate sports franchise, Izzy's our third man. Couldn't think of anybody better."

Check out Hulk Hogan's post below:

What can fans expect from Jon Jones' former wrestling coach Izzy Martinez's Real American Freestyle?

Real American Freestyle, headed up by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff and Jon Jones' former wrestling coach Izzy Martinez, are expecting to provide a unique viewing experience for fans.

In the aforementioned interview, Hogan highlighted that the backstories of the competitors will be a key area that will be focused on when they produce their events:

"You do the backstories first, so the people care about the athletes and you see where they started and the injuries and what type of family background they have. And in the history package, I think that kind of sets people up to care for the athletes, like Eric said. And that's where we're going to begin... then it's up to the athletes to perform."

Expand Tweet

