Jon Jones gives three-word reaction to Alex Pereira hitting pads ahead of UFC 313, fans chime in: "Magomed Ankalaev eating a left hook for Ramadan"

Jon Jones recently reacted to footage of Alex Pereira training ahead of his upcoming title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 this weekend. Jones' take was soon backed by many fans, who also chimed in on the matter.

Over the past few weeks, several high-profile MMA stars like Daniel Cormier have expressed concern over Pereira's readiness for the Ankalaev fight. Pereira notably cornered Sean Strickland in his title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in Australia last month and seemingly has been on the move ever since.

With many questioning whether 'Poatan' is prepared to face Ankalaev, Jones' recent comment on the UFC light heavyweight king's sparring footage may have put minds at ease.

In an Instagram post, Pereira shared the video with the caption:

"Chama."

Soon, Jones and fight fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the post.

Jones shared a three-word response and wrote:

"Alex looks ready."

One fan posted:

"Ankalaev eating a left hook for Ramadan."

Check out some more reactions below:

Alex Pereira issues $200,000 challenge for Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313

Alex Pereira wants Magomed Anklaev to accept a unique, charitable wager ahead of their title clash at UFC 313 this weekend. The Brazilian recently shared a piece-to-camera outlining the terms of his challenge.

In an X post, Pereira offered Ankalaev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, an opportunity to help a charity of their choice and proposed a $200,000 wager. He wrote:

"Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM."

Pereira is coming off an impressive fourth-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 last October. Meanwhile, Ankalaev beat Aleksandar Rakic via unanimous decision at UFC 308 later that same month.

