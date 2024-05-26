Jon Jones gives update on "depressing" pec injury, apologizes to fans for delay in return: "I wish I had a time machine"

Jon Jones has had a tough road to recovery from his pectoral injury. The injury forced the UFC heavyweight champion to pull out of his legacy-defining fight against Stipe Miocic and put him on the sidelines for the past several months. However, things seem to be changing for good.

A few weeks ago, Jones claimed that he had already made a verbal agreement with the UFC about the date of his return to competition, implying that he was on his way to full recovery. While interacting with a fan on X, the 36-year-old highlighted the seriousness of the injury:

"It's one of the most depressing injuries I've ever had, pushed my upper body strength back by years. I'm not even going to get into it, going to remain positive and keep putting in the work day by day."

In another fan interaction, Jones shed light on the status of the recovery and briefly explained the process:

"Hey, well, thank you sweetheart. I think it's completely healed. Now it's just a matter of totally rebuilding the strength. Getting stronger by the week. Thank God."

Continuing further, Jones reaffirmed that he would be ready to fight in a few months, alluding to making a comeback in November:

"I wish I had a time machine so I could fast-forward this whole thing. Never intended on getting hurt. Sorry, it's taken so long. November will be here before you know it though."

Typically, the November pay-per-view slot is reserved for Madison Square Garden in New York. Jones was expected to fight Miocic at the iconic venue last year when he suffered the pectoral injury that required surgery.

Jon Jones reaffirms that he will fight Stipe Miocic upon return

UK's Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich to capture the interim UFC heavyweight title last November after Jon Jones pulled out of his fight with Stipe Miocic. A section of the MMA community has criticized Jones for still favoring a much older Miocic over Aspinall upon his return.

Aspinall has been campaigning for a title unification fight with Jones since capturing the interim belt but Jones has remained unfazed and declined to fight the Brit. In a post on X, 'Bones' clarified that he will take on Miocic when he returns to action:

"I’m in the middle of a pretty clear decision… stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe [Miocic] training I’ve put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years."

He added:

"I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his a** off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants, and I’m going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next."

The UFC has not announced an official date or opponent for Jones' return. While Miocic has expressed the desire to fight 'Bones' in late 2024, Aspinall is set to defend the interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.