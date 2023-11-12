"I stand corrected" - UFC fighters go wild as Tom Aspinall knocks Sergei Pavlovich out in 69 seconds for the interim heavyweight title

Britsih heavyweight sensation Tom Aspinall emerged victorious over Sergei Pavlovich in a brief yet explosive encounter, securing the interim heavyweight championship with a spectacular performance at UFC 295.

The fight kicked off with Aspinall strategically utilizing leg kicks to measure the distance within the opening seconds. He showcased his agility as he bounced and circled around the octagon.

The turning point came when Pavlovich, seeking an opening, landed a powerful shot that rocked Aspinall. Undeterred, Tom Aspinall retaliated with a well-timed right hand that sent Pavlovich crashing to the canvas. Seizing the opportunity, Aspinall swiftly followed up with a series of precise strikes on the ground, leaving the referee with no choice but to stop the contest.

With that, Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich via TKO in Round 1. With this decisive victory, Aspinall not only etched his name in the annals of the sport but also claimed the interim heavyweight championship in a manner that cemented him as a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Needless to say, fans and fellow fighters were thoroughly impressed by Aspinall's performance considering that he took the fight on two weeks' notice. Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wrote:

"That KO had me shook. Speed and power kills."

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson wrote:

"Damn! Tom cooked him. I stand corrected."

Meanwhile, fellow British UFC fighter Arnold Allen wrote:

"There's only one Tommy Aspinall."

Following the victory at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall conveyed a powerful message, urging everyone to confront life's challenges head-on. He emphasized the formidable test Sergei Pavlovich posed, acknowledging the latter's knockout power and expressing the difficulty he faced in closing the distance during the fight.

In a poignant moment that stirred the emotions of the crowd in attendance at Madison Square Garden, Aspinall dedicated the triumph to his father and longtime coach.

