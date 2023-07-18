Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan and other fighters laud zookeeper The Real Tarzan for brawling with his brothers at family reunion

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan, and other fighters have been impressed by zookeeper The Real Tarzan for brawling with his brothers.

Mike Holston, popularly known as The Real Tarzan recently took to Instagram and shared a video of brawling with his brothers at a family reunion. Interestingly, Holston revealed that he and his brothers have been doing this their entire lives. He captioned the post by saying:

"These are my little cousins and brothers I’m wrestling with ..we’ve been doing this our entire lives everytime we see eachother !! I barely made it out alive this trip…they are getting stronger and very good with understanding how to scrap!"

Stipe Miocic speaks on his upcoming fight against Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are set to enter the octagon in a highly anticipated UFC heavyweight championship fight at UFC 295 later this year in November. It is worth noting that this will be Miocic's first fight since his loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

Ahead of the fight, Stipe Miocic recently appeared on the Believe You Me podcast with Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping. During the show, Miocic spoke about how he is going to give everything he's got to prepare for Jones. He said:

“It’s a fight. You never know what’s gonna happen. But at the same time though, I train my a** off to prepare myself for every situation and I listen to my coaches. And you know, I’m not going to let him dictate what he wants to do."

Miocic continued:

"I’m going to dictate what I want to do. I’m going to do what I want. Because the minute I let him stop doing what I want, I’ve lost the fight. But if I do what I want, my chances are a lot better of winning than losing.”

He added:

“Ah, I think he's just real good at just throwing weird stuff. I mean, just 'off the wall' stuff that, you know, it works. I’m not like that. You could say I’m a basic b**** – I’m more like a one-two, one-two kick. I’m simple. He’s very dangerous from anywhere. He does things you wouldn’t expect, so I need to prepare for everything.”

Check out his full interview on YouTube below