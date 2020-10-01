Jon Jones hits back at Daniel Cormier after being called 'out of touch' by former UFC Double-Champion

Jon Jones has hit back at Daniel Cormier after his recent comments. When Jan Blachowicz won the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 253 by beating Dominick Reyes, he called out Jon Jones, and the former Champion, who is now preparing for a move to Heavyweight, teased the idea of moving back down to Light Heavyweight to reclaim his title.

Daniel Cormier, on the DC & Helwani show, hit back at this, calling Jon Jones out of touch for wanting to fight Jan Blachowicz. He said:

"That’s whack, that’s so whack. Hey, have you ever met a guy that’s so out of touch? Like he’s outta touch,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “It’s like okay, Jon Jones. Why not just go, hey, I was afraid of Dominick Reyes? But now I want to go back to 205 and fight Jan Blachowicz because he beat Dom. Like that’s crazy.

Jon Jones responded on Twitter, referring to their last meeting at UFC 214 and how it ended:

DC calling me out of touch 😂 The only thing that was out of touch was consciousness from his body and that belt from around his waist. I get it, I’d hate me too — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 30, 2020

We can't be sure if Jon Jones is serious about facing Jan Blachowicz and reclaiming the Light Heavyweight title. As mentioned by Daniel Cormier, he had the option to either have a rematch against Dominick Reyes or fight Jan Blachowicz, who cemented himself as the No.1 contender in February.

What's the best option for Jon Jones?

Jon Jones has a lot of options going forward, but the most exciting one is a fight at Heavyweight. While Dana White insists that Francis Ngannou must get the next title shot, the reigning Champion Stipe Miocic seemed more interested in a fight against Jon Jones.

Given Jon Jones' pedigree inside the Octagon, it would be hard to deny him an immediate title shot. Moreover, the Heavyweight division has been stalled for a few years after Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 1 and it will most likely resume after Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2.

Heavyweight seems like a more exciting place for Jon Jones to be now.