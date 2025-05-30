Jon Jones issues two-word reaction to Tom Aspinall and Craig Jones' latest skit, fans react: "Cope level ZERO"

While Jon Jones hasn't shown any particular interest in facing the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall inside the octagon, he has made sure that he doesn't let any of his UK rival's comments slide easily. Aspinall and jiu-jitsu star Craig Jones recently poked fun at the UFC heavyweight champion with a parody video of the American fighter's recent trip to Thailand.

In the clip, Jones is seen grabbing a motorbike driver’s hair before taking off. Aspinall and Craig recreated the moment during a recent meetup, with the Aussie grappler jumping on the back of Aspinall’s bike and tugging his hair, saying, “It’s a Jones thing.”

Check out the parody video below:

While Aspinall is grinding through a frustrating wait without fight news, Jones appears far from fight-ready, enjoying his time in Thailand shooting for a Russian reality show. He also dropped a two-word reaction to Aspinall's new video, writing:

"Rent free."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Jones' comments, writing:

"Aspinall isn’t doing anything but upsetting himself. Jon gives zero fu*ks what anyone says."

"Haven’t seen a worse crashout from a UFC champ ever. Erased his entire legacy through his ducking. No longer in GOAT conversation."

"Jon Jones says 'Rent free, ' but he ran to Thailand to dodge Tom Aspinall and is paying rent there. Stop running and fight."

"You will be "belt free" soon Jon."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jon Jones' reply to Tom Aspinall's skit. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Tom Aspinall enlists Craig Jones' services as Jon Jones fight remains in limbo

Tom Aspinall is stepping up his game to level up against Jon Jone, who has been training alongside grappling phenom Gordon Ryan for recent fights. Aspinall has brought in Craig Jones to even the odds and potentially push the narrative of the rivalry further.

Craig, who’s faced and trained with Ryan, could be the key to decoding Jones' style. The move signals Aspinall’s preparation for a future showdown, despite Jones showing no urgency to defend his belt.

Aspinall and Craig linked up on Instagram before dropping the parody video on Jones. Craig proposed the idea, writing:

"@tomaspinall let's take out the flamboyant man." [H/t: MMA Mania]

