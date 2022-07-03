Jon Jones laughs at Israel Adesanya for calling out Alex Pereira with "glossy fingernails" and "Frozen reference"

Jon Jones jibed at Israel Adesanya following 'The Last Stylebender's successful title defense against Jared Cannonier at the recently concluded UFC 276 pay-per-view. Adesanya and Cannonier fought in the headliner of the event. The Nigerian-born Kiwi cruised to a lopsided unanimous decision victory in what turned out to be a lukewarm fight.

Cannonier failed to test the champ as Adesanya maintained distance and outstruck his opponent throughout the fight. During the customary post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Adesanya called out former foe Alex Pereira. 'Poatan' competed on the same card as Adesanya and picked up a spectacular first-round knockout win against No.4-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

The Brazilian, who has two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing bouts, will challenge the 32-year-old for the title next. While calling out the Brazilian, Adesanya made a reference to Elsa, a character from Disney's popular animated musical fantasy film Frozen.

Adesanya claimed that when he fights Pereira inside the octagon, he'll leave the Brazilian fighter "frozen," like Elsa. Jones was unimpressed with the call out and took to Twitter to criticize Adesanya, also taking a dig at the champ's "glossy fingernails" in the process:

"Bro I can’t stop thinking about this sh*t. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head," Jones wrote.

Jon Jones rooting for Alex Pereira in potential clash with Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones will be rooting for Alex Pereira when the Brazilian takes on Israel Adesanya down the line. 'Bones' was impressed with Pereira's performance at UFC 276 and believes his striking will be too much for Adesanya in a potential clash.

Jones also claimed that despite Pereira being relatively inexperienced in MMA, he seems like a natural. The former light heavyweight champ finds it hard to believe that he was unranked before this fight:

"Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight"

Jones has been out of action since 2020 and is currently preparing to make his heavyweight debut. He is rumored to step inside the octagon later this year in a potential clash with former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic.

