"Jon Jones is literally better than all 4" - Fans push for 'Bones' to be included in MMA Mount Rushmore debate, Conor McGregor fans chime in

The UFC has seen many greats over its 29 years but a handful undoubtedly stand out from the rest. Over the past decade, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have dominated a combined three divisions. They have proven to be powerful figures inside and outside the octagon.

The debate about who stands taller than the rest is an ever-raging one amongst UFC fans. One such Twitter user posted about his Mount Rushmore of UFC fighters challenging others to come up with more deserving names. His Mount Rushmore featured Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Demetrius Johnson, and Georges St-Pierre.

Tell me who's on your UFC Mount Rushmore and I'll tell you why you're wrong. The true big 4.

The tweet outraged Jon Jones fans who think he should definitely have a spot in any Rushmore debate. One fan replied that Jones is far better than all four fighters in the original post:

In response, the original post's user appeared to cite Jones' infamous track record of substance abuse:

Jones certainly has a career that warrants his inclusion. At light heavyweight, 'Bones' dominated his division and broke its record for most title defenses. He has also only lost once via disqualification.

It is only his controversies that have put a mark on an otherwise incredible career that still has more to deliver.

Conor McGregor fans believe he has a case to be included on the MMA Mount Rushmore

Conor McGregor is a very similar fighter to Jon Jones in terms of their dominance and their personalities outside the octagon. He is the first simultaneous multidivision champion to grace the UFC and is a record-breaker in terms of commercial value and entertainment.

Many cited Conor McGregor's influence in the sport, which is still prevalent, as a reason to include him amongst the greatest in the promotion. He revolutionized the way press conferences were done, and made it a means to kickstart a fight before even stepping into the octagon.

His period of dominance will forever be remembered as a golden era for the UFC in terms of the commercial heights they reached. A master on the microphone and a master of striking, McGregor leaves behind an indelible mark on combat sports history.

