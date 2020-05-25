Jon Jones' manager says fight against Francis Ngannou "can absolutely happen"

Jon Jones

Despite the UFC's reluctance to book a super-fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, the light heavyweight champion's manager Abe kawa remains positive about the bout being booked in the near future because of the fans who are more than eager to witness an epic heavyweight showdown between the #1 pound-for-pound fighter and the UFC's most destructive knockout artist.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have recently engaged in numerous back-and-forths on Twitter and the former expressed the desire to move up a weight class and face Ngannou in his quest to capture a second belt in the UFC. While both Jones and Ngannou showed interest in locking horns inside the unforgiving Octagon, the UFC and its president Dana White have surprisingly not shown the eagerness to book the fight.

Jon Jones even took to Twitter to state that before even discussing numbers, the promotion was unwilling to pay him more for his move to heavyweight and the super-fight against Ngannou.

Abe Kawa says Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is definitely on the cards

However, despite the fact that Jones has seemingly given up on the possibility of the fight taking place in the near future, his manager Abe Kawa remains confident that the fight might actually come to fruition. Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Kawa said that the fight is still "absolutely" on the cards because everyone wants to see this classic David vs Goliath battle go down.

“Listen, it can always still happen. One thing we have is a tremendous amount of respect for (UFC president) Dana (White)and the guys up there (at the UFC). Whenever the fans really want something to happen, it happens. So that being said, it can always happen. That’s never a straight no, it’s not. It can absolutely happen. I think everyone wants the matchup. I think everyone wants to see that happen. It’d be crazy not to, right? I don’t know what person out there doesn’t want to see Jon vs. Francis at some point. I think that’s fair.”