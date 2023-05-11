Jon Jones next fight: Has Dana White given any update on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight ever since Jones called out Miocic after his victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March. While it seemed as though the matchup was close to happening at UFC 282 last December, Jones went on to fight Gane instead. But now, it seems the wait may soon be over.

In a recent interview with media at the UFC on ESPN, Dana White confirmed that everything is good with Jones and that a fight with Miocic is hopefully on the horizon.

Jon Jones had earlier called for an outing in his home state of New York at the Madison Square Garden. The UFC light-heavyweight champ wrote:

"How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time in my home state at Madison Square Garden?"

Look like the UFC honcho has decided to fulfill the former light-heavyweight king's wish as he also revealed that the much-anticipated fight will take place at Jones' home state of New York.

In his comeback fight at UFC 285, 'Bones' secured a dominant first-round submission win over Gane, which saw him claim the vacant heavyweight title.

While the exact date of the fight is yet to be confirmed, fans can now rest assured that the two fighters will soon be stepping into the octagon together. With Jones now competing in the heavyweight division, this fight is sure to be one of the biggest events in UFC history.

Daniel Cormier weighs in on a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight

The much-anticipated Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight has been the topic of much discussion in the UFC community.

Recently, Daniel Cormier weighed in on the situation, suggesting that financial disagreements may be causing the hold-up. Cormier stated on his YouTube channel that he had heard that Miocic has been the one causing issues due to the financial side of the equation:

“I heard that it’s always been an issue on the Miocic side in terms of the financial side of the equation in order to what he’s going to get paid to go into the fight with Jones. Stipe is about to be 41 years old. So this may be, if he can’t get the job done, his final payday of that sort”.

Check out Cormier's comments on the potential JOn JOnes vs. Stipe Miocic fight below:

