Jon Jones pens heartwarming message sharing "one of the most powerful lessons" he learned on International Men's Day

Jon Jones recently shared a touching letter for International Men's Day, expressing one of the most profound lessons he's learned in his life. Jones emphasized that all men experiencing difficulties in their lives should not be afraid to speak up with their friends and family.

International Men's Day is celebrated on Nov. 19 to honor men's contributions to society and to encourage discussions about mental health. This year's theme is 'Positive Male Role Models', which emphasizes open discussion about men's mental health. In a recent X post, Jones voiced his support for all men who are going through difficult times in their lives. The reigning champion advised people to speak up about their struggles, share them with everyone, and not give up, writing:

''One of the most powerful lessons I’ve learned is that there’s real strength in asking for help. It takes courage to speak up when things aren’t OK, but that courage can change everything. To all the men out there, keep your heads up. Life is tough, and some days—or even years—will feel unbelievably heavy. But remember, nothing stays dark forever. The sun rises, and there’s always light waiting at the end of the tunnel.''

Jones added:

''Good things do come, even if they take time. So stay in the fight. You owe it to yourself and to the people who care about you. The world needs you here. #International_Mens_Day''

Jones has previously advocated for Men's Mental Health Awareness Month (June), which aims to address men's mental health concerns globally.

As for the MMA scene, following his recovery from a pectoral muscle injury last year, Jones returned to the octagon in a heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this past Saturday. 'Bones' put on an excellent display of his skills and knocked out Miocic in the third round.

Stipe Miocic issues statement following his loss at UFC 309

Following an unsuccessful bid at the heavyweight title against Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 309, Stipe Miocic announced that it was time for him to walk away from the sport.

Miocic recently thanked everyone who supported him along the way in a post-fight statement posted on Instagram, writing:

''Let me start this post by saying I am good. Been through a lot worse. I hope everybody enjoyed the show on Saturday. What an incredible way go out! I started this journey fighting in local bowling alleys & ended it selling out Madison Square Garden. It truly doesn’t get batter than that... To Marcus Marinelli and the Strongstyle team. We started together, we finished together.. .To my wife, you are my rock. The ship doesn’t sail without you.''

