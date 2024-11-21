Jon Jones posts 'Predator Handshake' edit over iconic UFC 309 photo with means to "restore the republic" with Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Jon Jones yet again proved why he is the GOAT of MMA at UFC 309 last weekend. In front of a rabid crowd - including U.S. President elect Donald Trump - 'Bones' dominated two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

After dispatching Miocic, Jones left the cage to converse with Trump, who was sitting octagon side. Little was heard from their conversation, but the fact the champion handed his belt to the U.S. President elect and then proceeded to shake his hand said it all.

Jones even edited a photo of their handshake to look like the iconic muscle-bound, bro-inspired handshake between Arnold Schwarzenegger and the late Carl Weathers in the 1980s film Predator.

For context, here's a video of the Schwarzenegger-Weathers "predator handshake":

Jones showed his marvelous Photoshop skills, with the caption:

"Ready to restore the republic @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk?"

Jon Jones was the predator to Stipe Miocic's prey at UFC 309

In the main event of UFC 309, Jon Jones might as well changed his nickname to 'Predator' as he methodically stalked, toyed, and picked Stipe Miocic apart before ultimately stopping him in the third round. Some claim that 'Bones' could have ended the bout in the first round but may have chosen to prolong the bout for his entertainment.

The first round saw the champion pull off a marvelous outside leg reap that would make any Judo coach proud. From the top position, 'Bones' uncorked a frightening series of ground-and-pound strikes that could have earned him a 10-8 round.

The second round saw a largely diminished Miocic looking every bit of his 42 years, moving around flat-footed and content to one strike at a time. Jones, on the other hand, was light on his feet and was almost hitting the challenger at will.

Come the third round, Jones hurt Miocic with a massive right hand, backing up the Ohio native toward the fence. Seeing the opening for a highlight-reel finish, the champion unleashed a turning sidekick straight to the challenger's gut, folding him like a lawn chair. A few more strikes on the ground and Jones was declared the winner via TKO.

