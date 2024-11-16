UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: Live round-by-round updates

The highly awaited heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309 later this evening (Nov. 16) at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jones (27-1 and 1 NC) is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Apart from a DQ loss to Matt Hamill, he is undefeated in his career.

The former light-heavyweight champion is the youngest fighter to have ever held a UFC title and holds the record for the most title defenses in the promotion's storied history.

In 2023, 'Bones' solidified his claim to the MMA GOAT status, capturing the heavyweight title with a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He holds wins against numerous MMA legends including Daniel Cormier, Quinton Jackson, and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua among others.

In the other half of the event, Miocic (20-4) is among the few fighters who can match Jones' legacy. The 42-year-old is considered by many the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, with a record six title defenses to his name.

While the former champion holds wins against fellow legends including Daniel Cormier and Junior dos Santos, he last graced the octagon during his 2021 second-round KO loss in a rematch against Francis Ngannou.

Seeing as Miocic hasn't fought in over three years, many suspect that ring rust might put him at a disadvantage against Jones.

Unsurprisingly, 'Bones' will enter the bout as a -625 favorite over Miocic, who is listed as a +445 underdog.

The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-off between the UFC 309 headliners below:

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Round 1

Round 1

