Jon Jones ranked ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in UFC 5 top submission experts list

According to the latest EA Sports data, Jon Jones ranks better than Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev on the list of top five submission experts in the UFC 5 video game.

Nurmagomedov is widely considered among the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history and the former UFC lightweight champion's undefeated record is a testament to his fighting prowess. 'The Eagle' has a perfect professional record of 29-0, 11 of those wins coming via submission.

Despite the Dagestani grappling phenom's reputation as a dangerous submission expert, it appears Jones is a better fighter to use for UFC 5 players who prefer submitting their opponents. Like Nurmagomedov, Jones is also highly regarded for his ground game and has a near-perfect 27-1-1 record.

According to a recent X post by @EASPORTSUFC, Nurmagomedov sits last in the list of top five submission experts in UFC 5. Charles Oliveira takes the top spot, with Jones in second place. Khamzat Chimaev occupies the third place, with Islam Makhachev in fourth.

The post also revealed that the full mount armbar was the most used submission technique, with the side saddle arm triangle and the back mount near naked choke in second and third places.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov dismissed the idea of Charles Oliveira being a better fighter than him

In an interview last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in on the idea of Charles Oliveira potentially being on his level as a fighter. While Nurmagomedov admitted 'Do Bronx' was a notch above the rest, he didn't think the Brazilian was better.

Oliveira holds the record for most submissions and most finishes in UFC history. He has a record of 34-9, with 21 of those victories coming via submission. Given the jiu-jitsu savant's proficiency as a finisher, there is an ongoing debate among fight fans as to whether the Brazilian is a better fighter than Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with ESPN in May 2022, Nurmagomedov rubbished the idea of Oliveira being a better fighter and potentially higher than him on the 'GOAT' list. He stated:

"He impressed me like little bit, but every fight he goes down... Every fight, he goes down, couple of times... This is, like, a little bit questionable. Nobody ever touched my face, and all the time he go down. People cannot talk about, like, compare me vs. Charles Oliveira."

