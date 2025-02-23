Jon Jones reacts to BKFC fighter's daughter's 'baptism into the religion of MMA' featuring a 'Bones' cup

Jon Jones reacted to a social media post that has drawn the interest of the MMA world. A BKFC fighter shared an Instagram story showing his daughter being bathed with a cup featuring Jon Jones' picture. In response, 'Bones' shared his reaction to Brady's gesture.

Brady is a veteran MMA fighter with an official record of five wins and one loss. Making his professional MMA debut at the age of 34 in 2021, he has quickly made a name for himself.

Brady posted a picture of his daughter, calling the occasion special in introducing his daughter to the MMA world. He captioned the Instagram story, saying:

"If there was baptism into the religion of MMA"

Brady tagged 'Bones' in the post, joking that after this, his daughter was sure to be a "GWOAT." Jones replied to the story by saying:

"That's cute and hilarious all at the same time!! 😂😂"

Check out the screenshot of Jon Jones' reaction to Patrick Brady's story below:

Jon Jones reacts to Patrick Brady's story [Image courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: The fight that keeps MMA talking

Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes clashed in the light heavyweight title showdown at UFC 247 and since become one of the promotion's most debated fights in history. Reyes came out strong and delivered telling strikes with commendable aggression in the early rounds.

'Bones' eventually set into his rhythm with more volume and control as time passed. By contrast, Reyes was equally active and determined, but the unanimous decision went to 'Bones' on all cards. Many fans and some experts believed Reyes deserved the honors, provoking further debate on the fight itself.

Recently, Dominick Reyes talked about his legendary match with 'Bones' on the Gypsy Tales podcast. Reyes confessed he thought he had done enough to earn the victory in that contest and had fought his heart out. He said:

"He's the toughest Motherf**ker I've ever come across in my whole life.. Jon's toughness is probably the best in the world.. at the highest level, there are some people you are not gonna finish.."

Check out Dominick Reyes' comments below:

