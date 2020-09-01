Jon Jones reacts to Brock Lesnar reportedly becoming a free agent after the end of his WWE contract

Will Jon Jones finally get the big-money fight? Reports emerged of Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expiring, with PWInsider.com stating that there is currently no new deal ahead for Brock Lesnar.

The report stated that since Brock Lesnar's WWE deal has expired, he's free to go wherever he wants. It's no secret that the main alternative to WWE for Brock Lesnar is the UFC.

Jon Jones was seemingly poised to face Brock Lesnar after defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 for the second time. However, Jon Jones was suspended for a failed drug test and that fight fell through.

Brock Lesnar was also speculated to fight Daniel Cormier after the latter defeated Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight title in 2018. But that fell through as Brock Lesnar opted to retire from MMA.

With Lesnar reportedly a free agent now and Jon Jones moving up to Heavyweight, he took a shot at Brock Lesnar, saying: "Brock, I'll beatcho a** too."

Is Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar a realistic possibility?

If Brock Lesnar were to return to the Octagon, it would be in 2021 at the very least. Jon Jones vacated the Light Heavyweight Championship and is more than likely going to get a direct title shot after Francis Ngannou gets his.

Whether Brock Lesnar decides to return to the Octagon or not, Jon Jones is set to get a major payday for his next fight. He did all there was to do in the Light Heavyweight division and after years of teasing, he's moving up to Heavyweight.

As of now, it seems like Vince McMahon will do what he did last time - throw the "vault" at Brock Lesnar (as Dana White described it) and secure his services. Brock Lesnar was hardly utilized in WWE this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.