'No new deal' in sight for free agent Brock Lesnar after WWE pulls down his merchandise?

Brock Lesnar is now a free agent as his current WWE contract has expired, according to PWInsider. While eyebrows were raised after Brock Lesnar's merchandise was removed from WWE's online store, PWInsider reported that it was due to WWE and Brock Lesnar failing to come to terms with a new contract. Mike Johnson wrote:

While the two sides have been working on a new deal, they have hit an impasse and have paused discussions. This leaves Lesnar on the open market where he could, if he desires, field offers from outside WWE, whether it be AEW or other wrestling promotions, UFC, or even outside endeavors beyond combat sports.

While PWInsider noted that it isn't a unique situation for Brock Lesnar, this period has been the longest hiatus Brock Lesnar has taken from WWE during the negotiation process. However, WWE and Brock Lesnar have reportedly not taken the discussion further. It's not known when Brock Lesnar is expected to return to WWE.

PWInsider noted that there's "no new deal currently in sight", which is why WWE opted to remove Brock Lesnar's merchandise from their website. WrestleVotes seemed to confirm these reports:

The reports of Brock Lesnar being a free agent are true. In talking with a source, the belief is that once Lesnar is ready to work again, he’ll let McMahon know. Or vice versa, if WWE needs Brock, they will present a deal he can’t refuse. Currently, it’s nothing more than that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 31, 2020

Will Brock Lesnar pursue options outside of WWE?

While Brock Lesnar is certainly free to pursue options outside of WWE, it seems unlikely for him at this stage. Three years ago, he teased a UFC return to face then-Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, but he opted to retire from MMA and was offered a lucrative contract by WWE instead.

Brock Lesnar normally finishes a storyline around WrestleMania and returns for SummerSlam, but this year, WWE seemingly opted not to utilize Brock Lesnar for their second-biggest PPV of the year.

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE TV at WrestleMania 36, where he lost to Drew McIntyre within minutes of the main event on the second night. Brock Lesnar will be expected to re-sign with WWE when the time comes. Perhaps WWE isn't in much of a rush to re-sign him if they're confident that they're going to secure his signature.

From the look of things, Brock Lesnar may not be called upon for an appearance at any point in 2020.