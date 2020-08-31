WWE removes Brock Lesnar page and merchandise from online store

WWE has removed all of Brock Lesnar’s merchandise from the company’s online stores, WWE Shop and WWE Euroshop, and his Superstar pages on both sites no longer exist.

As you can see from the screenshot below, Brock Lesnar had 11 items on WWE Shop and WWE Euroshop last week. However, when the link is clicked, the search does not generate any results.

Brock Lesnar's merchandise cannot be accessed on WWE Shop

Brock Lesnar’s Superstar page used to be accessible simply by typing his name into the search bar at the top of the page, while it could also be found via the RAW Superstars section or the drop-down menu at the side of the screen.

The Beast’s merchandise, including the two shirts below, can still be reached on search engines, but the links for both pages are broken and his name is nowhere to be seen on WWE’s online stores.

Even Brock Lesnar's retro shirt (right) is not available

WWE Shop and WWE Euroshop items usually remain active on the site even when the merchandise is out of stock or when a Superstar leaves the company.

For example, a Wade Barrett “King of Bad News” shirt from 2015 can still be seen on WWE Shop, even though the item is not available in any sizes.

Brock Lesnar’s merchandise, however, returns a completely blank page if the items are found through search engine results.

This Wade Barrett shirt is still on WWE Shop but it is not for sale

Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status

It is not known why Brock Lesnar’s merchandise is no longer available to buy, but it has not gone unnoticed by WWE fans on social media.

All Brock Lesnar merch removed from WWE Shop? 😧 — 🄽🄸🄲🄺 (@ColossusNick) August 30, 2020

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020.

Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar’s on-screen advocate, recently joined forces with the returning Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

As of the time of writing, the Heyman-Reigns storyline alliance has not been fully explained and there has been no mention of Brock Lesnar.

It is worth noting that, despite his merchandise and WWE Shop page being removed, Brock Lesnar is still listed as an active Superstar on the company's website.