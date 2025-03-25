Jon Jones reacts after catching up with $350 million-worth businessman at Dirty Boxing event featuring Yoel Romero 

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones met Patrick Bet-David at Dirty Boxing: DBX1, headlined by Yoel Romero and Ras Hylton. Jones recently joined the ownership group of Dirty Boxing, which was founded by his close friends Mike Perry and the Kawa brothers, Mike and Abe.

Bet-David is an Iranian-American businessman and podcaster. Celebrity Net Worth values the 46-year-old at $350,000,000. An avid combat sports fan, PBD has hosted several UFC fighters like Francis Ngannou, Sean O'Malley, Colby Covington, and Bryce Mithcell, among others, on his Valuetainment podcast.

The businessman shared snippets from his meeting with Jon Jones on his social media. In the caption, he wrote:

"Great night with the [GOAT] and friends."

Jones shared his thoughts on the meeting in the comments section, writing:

"Absolute pleasure meeting you Patrick, really looking forward to our next meeting. Great night great fights."

PBD responded:

"Likewise brother"

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @patrickbetdavid on Instagram]

Jon Jones reacts to Yoel Romero's victory at Dirty Boxing: DBX1

In the main event of the fight card, Yoel Romero secured a knockout victory, eliciting a reaction from Jones which went viral on social media. After the win, Romero embraced 'Bones,' who was ringside.

'The Soldier of God's' athleticism was on full display during the victory celebration inside the ring, to which Jones reacted by saying:

"That was pretty wild, he is a specimen."

Check out the interaction between Jon Jones and Yoel Romero below:

Jones and Romero share a close relationship. Before his bout against Paulo Costa at UFC 241, Romero was asked if he would fight Jones, who was then competing just one division up from the Cuban at light heavyweight.

Romero quickly shut down the question, stating that Jones was his brother. They also share the same manager in Malki Kawa.

