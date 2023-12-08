Jon Jones reacts to a confident Dan Henderson reflecting on his failed fight against 'Bones' at UFC 151

Dan Henderson's recent confident assertion that he would have emerged victorious against Jon Jones in their scheduled UFC 151 clash has drawn a swift and pointed response from the heavyweight champion.

Henderson, reflecting on the missed opportunity in an interview with ESPN, expressed unwavering certainty in his ability to defeat Jones had the fight materialized. Reflecting on his mindset at the time, Henderson claimed:

“I was 100% certain I was going to beat the f*ck out of him... I absolutely would have beat him up in my mind. I was so prepared, not just physically prepared but tactically, my game plan, everything. And being used to longer guys, I just was so ready, and I think all my training partners would attest to that.”[h/t:TheMacLife]

However, Jon Jones didn't let Henderson's statements slide. Responding directly in the comments section, Jones challenged the former Pride and Strikeforce champ's confidence, pointing out:

"How can you confidently say that when I’ve already choked you out?"

'Bones' referred to their previous encounter at Submission Underground 2 in 2016, where he secured victory over Dan Henderson with a submission.

The exchange reignites the discussion around the UFC 151 saga, a bout that never came to fruition due to 'Hendo' injury.

Check out Jones' comment below:

via. comment section from MMAJunkie's post on Instagram

Jon Jones fires back at Tom Aspinall's call for heavyweight title stripping

In the midst of Jon Jones' recovery from a pectoral injury, heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall made headlines by suggesting the UFC should strip 'Bones' of the heavyweight title if he doesn't commit to defending it soon. Unfazed by the call-out, Jones took to social media to set the record straight, highlighting his unparalleled track record against the toughest competition over 15 years.

'Bones' wrote:

"I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense, I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious. In my 15-year career, I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing. There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that."

Aspinall, perhaps acknowledging the weight of Jones' experience and words, responded with an apology:

"You're right. Sorry Jon."

Check out Aspinall's response below:

Expand Tweet