Jon Jones reacts to Devin Haney unloading on Oscar De La Hoya for allegedly not answering the phone

With drama continuing to unfold in the boxing world, Jon Jones cannot stop himself from chiming in. On May 24, the UFC heavyweight champion shared his thoughts on Devin Haney's recent tweet.

The WBC super lightweight champion called out Golden Boy Promotions head honcho Oscar De La Hoya for not responding to him since his April 20 loss to Ryan Garcia. Haney claimed he reached out to De La Hoya several times regarding his pay for the fight, but the 51-year-old has not responded to him.

Haney tweeted:

"Oscar b**** a** ain't answered the phone for weeks... b**** I'm calling bout my money"

Jones responded to the tweet from Haney with a simple emoji, showing his interest in the situation.

Since promoting the fight between Haney and Garcia, De La Hoya pivoted the following month to promote the May 4 bout between Jaime Munguia and Canelo Alvarez. Munguia, a 27-year-old Mexican, signed with Golden Boy Promotions in 2019.

How much does Oscar De La Hoya owe Devin Haney?

The official fight purses of both Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney have not been released, though several reports indicate both fighters had a successful financial outing.

Garcia is rumored to have made over $50 million from the fight. The fighter self-reported some of his sponsorship money while admitting to having made a large bet on himself.

Haney, however, has not publicly disclosed his fight purse. His tweet on May 23 is the only mention of money from the fight. Golden Boy Promotions and Devin Haney Productions co-promoted the fight, though the exact details of the payout are unclear.

According to boxing reporter Dan Rafael, the two sides agreed to have Garcia pay an additional $600,000 from his purse for his weight miss and two percent of the total pay-per-view bonus.

It remains unknown if the $600,000 is what Haney has been referring to in contacting Oscar De La Hoya or if there is another undisclosed paycheck the 31-1 fighter is owed.