"For only one fight those numbers are crazy" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's alleged earnings reported by their respective camps

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's camps reportedly revealed the purported earnings from their recent fight.

Garcia and Haney faced off last Saturday at Barclays Center in New York. In the intense 12-round bout, the former WBC interim lightweight champion secured a commanding victory via majority decision. As the underdog, Garcia took Haney to task on April 20, dealing his longtime rival the first loss of his professional career.

The bout carried significant stakes for both fighters, leading to substantial payouts. According to a recent post by Happy Punch on X, Garcia emerged as the highest earner, reportedly collecting approximately $50 million while 'The Dream' took home $35 million.

Fans responded to the reported earnings of Garcia and Haney for their fight with various reactions.

"For only one fight, those numbers are crazy."

"All credit to crazy Garcia."

"You gotta love seeing two young warriors in their prime getting paid."

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Ryan Garcia confirmed that he garnered between $30 and $50 million from his triumphant performance.

Robert Garcia anticipates Devin Haney's revenge against Ryan Garcia through "good training camp"

Robert Garcia recently forecast that Devin Haney would bounce back from his loss to Ryan Garcia after undergoing an intense training camp.

The seasoned boxing trainer advised Haney against taking on challenging opponents or fighting his WBC mandatory opponent, Sandor Martin, in his next bout. Garcia believes 'The Dream' should focus on gradually recovering following his recent defeat.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia suggested there's a chance for Haney to emerge victorious in a rematch against 'KingRy', but underscored the crucial need for thorough preparation:

"If he takes a tune-up fight before the end of the year, he can get away with it. But a big, solid fight or a rematch, he shouldn’t. The rematch should happen in the summer of next year. If he fights before the end of the year, it should be an easy fight. It’s still a very competitive, close fight."

He added:

"It won’t be an easy fight for Ryan, either. I think Devin can win a rematch, but it’ll be a smart fight, a good training camp, good sparring and come up with a good game plan."

Check out Robert Garcia's comments below (3:35):