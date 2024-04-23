Ryan Garcia lays claim to astounding 8-figure earnings from Devin Haney clash

Ryan Garcia claimed he earned a remarkable eight-figure sum from his bout against Devin Haney.

'KingRy' entered the match as a significant underdog and was largely underestimated. However, his formidable left hook shifted the momentum. Garcia's landing of three knockdowns against Haney ultimately secured the upset victory via majority decision last Saturday.

Garcia dealt the WBC super lightweight champion his first professional career loss, managing to knock him down in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds. Their fight was categorized as a non-title contest on Friday due to Garcia's weigh-in at 143.2 pounds, surpassing the division limit by 3.2 pounds.

The long-standing rivals had agreed to a penalty of $500,000 for every pound they exceeded the 140-pound limit. 'The Dream' confirmed that Garcia honored the agreement, indicating that Garcia paid him a total of $1.5 million.

Despite taking a substantial financial blow, 'KingRy' asserted that he accumulated approximately $30 to $50 million from his victory. During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Garcia discussed the anticipated pay-per-view numbers and his potential earnings from the fight.

"I know I brought more eyes to it from the casual fans. We're going to find it real soon. But I'm projected to make around $30 to $50 million."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The former WBC interim lightweight champion asserted on Instagram that he placed a $2 million bet on himself, resulting in a total payout of $12 million.

Check out the post below:

Ryan Garcia reacts to fan's loss of "life savings" betting against him in Devin Haney bout

Ryan Garcia responded to a fan who reportedly lost their life savings by betting against him in the Devin Haney bout.

Garcia's unpredictable conduct and enigmatic social media updates in recent months led many in the combat sports community to doubt 'KingRy's' readiness for the fight, casting him as a significant underdog.

However, despite this perception, Garcia's upset triumph over 'The Dream' proved lucrative for himself, while a fan who apparently wagered against him faced significant losses.

The individual commented on Instagram:

"I lost my life savings betting against Ryan coz I thought this ni**a wasn't serious."

'KingRy' reacted:

"LMFAO, bruh I'm sorry for you but damn that took me out."

Check out Ryan Garcia's interaction with the fan below:

Expand Tweet