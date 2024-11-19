Jon Jones reacts to Joe Rogan's assessment of his personality: "So much truth to that statement"

Jon Jones, fresh off his spectacular UFC 309 victory, responded to a thought-provoking commentary from Joe Rogan which explored his competitive spirit and complex personality. Rogan shared an appreciation post following Jones’ emphatic third-round TKO win over Stipe Miocic.

Jones dominated the fight, employing his range and versatility to dismantle Miocic. The fight-ending spinning back kick and punches solidified his legacy as the UFC heavyweight champion. The victory marked Jones’ second heavyweight stoppage win, enhancing his record to 28-1 with one no-contest in a legendary MMA career.

In the shared clip, Rogan lauded Jones’ "ruthless competitive drive," describing him as a conqueror with an innate dominance that has propelled him to GOAT status:

"Jon Jones is a bad guy who's trying to be a good guy… that guy if we were living a thousand years ago he would be on a horse with the biggest battle axe, waiting in the back, hacking heads off, and everybody would be running. And those people have always existed. These dominators have always existed. But Jon is like a genuinely sensitive, intelligent guy who's trying to do the right thing, but he's a f**king conqueror… that's the thing that's inside of him that leads him to be the goat and without that, you don't get there.”

He added:

“There's a thing inside some people that is a driving force that allows them to overcome the greatest around them… and those motherf**kers are hated. They're always hated for sure because you have to hate him because you can't beat him.”

Jones took to X to react, writing:

“So much truth to that statement. At the same time, the love I felt at the garden this weekend—I’ll never forget. It was great to be home.”

Jon Jones trained knockout kicks for months before stunning finish at UFC 309

Jon Jones showcased his elite skillset yet again at UFC 309, defeating Stipe Miocic with a spectacular spinning back kick to the body in the third round. The victory not only marked Jones’ 28th career win but also highlighted his meticulous preparation, as revealed in the post-fight press conference.

Jones shared that his showstopping kick was no accident but the product of disciplined training:

“One thing that I’m really excited about was that spinning back kick, I have amazing coaches… But I really want to give a shoutout to my Taekwondo coach Page Bates from Albuquerque, New Mexico."

He added:

"About six months ago, we started doing that spinning back kick, he would come over to my house three days a week and I’ve worked that same kick from both stances, three hours a week for several months."

