Jon Jones references Tom Brady in response to fan laying out fight blueprint for him

The entire MMA world is collectively holding its breath as it waits for the next Jon Jones fight. The consensus MMA GOAT and former two-division UFC champion has no official bout coming up after tearing his pectoral muscle late last year.

With over half-a-year removed from his scheduled return at UFC 295, Jones' fans are now strongly imploring him to come back and defend his belt. The 26-year-old, however, has no official word on his plans for his immediate fighting future. One X follower who goes by the name of @ZTNBlanco said:

"Bruh just fight Stipe and Tom Aspinall and nobody will have any complaints. Idk why ur choosing to take this route"

Never the kind to let anything slide - even from his fans - Jon Jones tweeted:

“Hey Tom Brady, you still look healthy, give us two more Super Bowls and I’ll personally be more impressed by your career!”

Tom Aspinall won UFC interim heavyweight world title in Jon Jones' absence

Jones was supposed to defend his newly-won UFC heavyweight title against divisional GOAT and former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 late last year. As bad luck would have it, 'Bones' had to pull out due to the aforementioned pectoral tear.

In the meantime, the UFC put together an interim world title which was won by Tom Aspinall in the same event. He did so by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich as Miocic seemingly chose to wait until Jones returns.

This sets up a possible unification bout between 'Bones' and the young British talent. Whether this will happen is still yet to be determined.

At this point, like the man he quoted in his Tweet, Tom Brady, Jon Jones has pretty much nothing left to prove. He cleaned out the UFC light-heavyweight division across three different eras before moving up to heavyweight and finishing one of its top contenders. He's never been truly beaten and his records may very well never be broken.

Like Brady, if Jones decides to relinquish his heavyweight title and call it a day in his career, he would have already solidified his place as the greatest of all time.