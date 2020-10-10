Jon Jones reveals that he hid under cage to avoid drug test 

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has made a stunning revelation about one of MMA’s most persistent rumors and following Jones' recent comments, it appears that the said rumors are actually true.

During his latest Twitter exchange with Israel Adesanya on Thursday, Jon Jones opened up on a rumor that he apparently hid under a cage to avoid taking a drug test. The rumors were started by Jones' former rival Chael Sonnen who narrated his version of the story during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience four years ago. Sonnen said that Jon Jones was desperate to avoid getting tested and apparently hid under the cage to avoid USADA testers who had visited his gym.

Finally, after all these years, Jon Jones has spoken about the controversy. Jones said that he did indeed hide under a cage to avoid a drug test, but it was because he had smoked marijuana and didn't want to test positive for the banned substance. However, "Bones" clarified that he hadn't taken performance-enhancing drugs.

“I was hiding from Nevada State Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago,” Jones wrote. “I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed. That’s the actual truth. Now everyone knows everyone.”

The Jon Jones - Israel Adesanya rivalry has taken a very serious turn over the past few weeks as both fighters have indulged in some trash talk and even involved each other's family members in their verbal spats. Things have heated up lately and a potential grudge match between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya looks extremely likely at the moment. That makes one wonder when Dana White will cash in on the bad blood between the two fighters. Well, we certainly don't think that the matchmakers will mind booking two of the most popular stars in the UFC.