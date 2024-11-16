Jon Jones shares his honest pick on the Dana White vs. Joe Rogan debate: "Have you seen his videos?"

Jon Jones has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinions. Throughout the build-up of his upcoming fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jones has been answering numerous questions from the media about the chances of him facing the interim champion Tom Aspinall and other possible big fights in the promotion.

However, this time, Jones was asked about an interesting hypothetical MMA matchup between UFC President Dana White and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Speaking to Broadcast Boys, here's who 'Bones' picked to win in a potential clash between the two iconic figures:

"Joe Rogan for sure," Jones stated confidently.

Jones added:

"Joe's a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and also I believe he did some kickboxing growing up. Have you seen his videos?"

Watch Jon Jones share his opinion on Dana White vs. Joe Rogan below:

Jones' comments stem from Rogan's extensive martial arts background, which is well-documented. The longtime UFC color commentator holds black belts in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and taekwondo.

In addition, the videos of Rogan's brutal spinning back kick have been memorable to the MMA fans. Dana White, on the other hand, has a boxing background and is known for his role in taking the UFC to new heights. However, his combat experience doesn’t quite stack up against Joe Rogan’s diverse skill set.

Jon Jones looks to cement his legacy at UFC 309 tonight

Jon Jones will make his highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 309, where he faces former long-time titleholder Stipe Miocic in the main event. After dominating the 205-pound division for more than a decade, Jones moved up to heavyweight and captured the divisional gold with a quick submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year.

'Bones' will be eyeing his first successful heavyweight title defense against a man who is widely regarded as one of the greatest in the division.

Miocic, meanwhile, will enter this fight as a massive underdog. If Miocic beats Jones this Saturday, he will join Randy Couture as the only UFC fighter with three title reigns in a division.

Miocic first captured the heavyweight crown by beating Fabrício Werdum at UFC 198 in 2016. His second title win came over Daniel Cormier when he beat the UFC Hall of Famer in their second meeting at UFC 252 in 2020.

