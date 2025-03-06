Jon Jones shares three-word reaction after popular jeweler shouts out 'Bones' following meetup with Conor McGregor

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently shared his reaction after he was given a shout-out by a popular New York jeweler who was meeting with Conor McGregor. The American still holds the record of being the youngest champion in UFC history at 23 years old.

In a story shared on Instagram by Jones, the New York Jeweller Trax NYC and former two-division champion Conor McGregor can be seen together, with the latter giving a shout-out to Jones. The heavyweight champion shared his reaction and wrote:

"You boys behave"

Check out Jon Jones' comment below:

Jon Jones' reaction on Instagram [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Jones made his UFC debut back in 2008 and has since then competed 24 times in the octagon, winning 22 of those fights. He has captured titles in two different weight divisions and beaten numerous former champions and upcoming prospects. In his last outing at UFC 309, Jones faced Stipe Miocic, the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history.

Jones took apart Miocic on the feet and knocked him out in the third round. The heavyweight champion is currently in negotiations with the UFC regarding making a title defense against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall blames Jon Jones for stalling negotiations for their heavyweight clash

Tom Aspinall has wanted to face Jon Jones since winning the interim title against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. The interim champion defended his title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 and is hopeful for a fight against the undisputed champion Jones.

In a recent update provided by Aspinall on his YouTube video, the interim champ blamed Jones for stalling the negotiations. Aspinall asserted that Jones isn't willing to take the risk to fight him (via Championship Rounds):

"I’ve been on record and said that I want the [Jon Jones] fight. I’ve been on the phone with the UFC, and said I want the fight. When is it happening? What is holding it up right now is his [Jones's] side. That’s the truth of it. The UFC really really wants the fight to happen."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

