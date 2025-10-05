  • home icon
Jon Jones shares two-word reaction to Alex Pereira honoring his late brother Arthur at UFC 320

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 05, 2025 05:41 GMT
UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: Rodriguez v Osbourne - Source: Getty
Jon Jones (L) and Alex Pereira at UFC 306 - Source: Getty

Alex Pereira climbed back on top of the light heavyweight division after a demolition job of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Poatan’ had lost the title to Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March. However, he roared back to reclaim his title with a stunning TKO of the champion in the first round itself.

This was vintage Pereira, and he let his emotions get the better of him with some wild celebrations. However, the Brazilian was quick to dial back and speak about a tragedy that took place recently.

Pereira was being interviewed by Joe Rogan and claimed he had prepared a speech. But the Brazilian discarded that and wanted to pay his respects to Jon Jones and his family.

The new champion wanted everyone to observe a moment of silence for Jon Jones’ brother, Arthur, who died recently.

Check out Alex Pereira’s interview with Joe Rogan below:

Jon Jones, who is a former UFC double champion, including a former light heavyweight champion, reacted to Pereira’s gesture on X.

What happened to Arthur Jones?

Arthur Jones was an NFL star who played for the Baltimore Ravens. Jon Jones’ brother won the Super Bowl. Their other brother, Chandler, is also a former NFL star.

According to reports, in the early hours of Friday emergency medical services reached Arthur’s New York City home.

An Onondaga County Sheriff’s spokesperson added that Arthur’s pacemaker had triggered in the morning, which also alerted his doctor. Arthur did suffer from a pre-existing heart condition, though no further details regarding his death have been made available.

The 39-year-old represented three teams in the NFL, with the others being the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Redskins. Arthur finished his career with the Redskins.

Several other combat athletes also paid tribute to Arthur, with former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor stating the following on X:

"Very sad to hear this news, Arthur was a great man, a friendly giant! God speed Arthur Jones."
