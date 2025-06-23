Jon Jones shares two-word reaction to Daniel Cormier's brutally honest confession

Jon Jones made his retirement from MMA official on June 21. In light of the news, Daniel Cormier commented on his genuine respect for Jones as a fighter.

Cormier acknowledged that 'Bones' was a true challenge when he was at the peak of his career. Both of the UFC legends fought against each other two times, and Jones won both fights.

During a recent chat on ESPN MMA, Cormier reflected on their second fight in Anaheim, California, while looking back at Jones' career, saying:

"I can tell you this without question, I beat Stipe Miocic, I became the Strikeforce heavyweight champion, UFC light heavyweight champion, I was never better than that time in Anaheim. That was the best I've ever been, and [Jones] beat me, and because of that, I will always respect him for his skills and what he did inside the octagon. In that eight-sided fence, there was no one like him."

Jones shared a post featuring Cormier's comments on his Instagram Story. Acknowledging his former rival's words, 'Bones' expressed his gratitude in just two words, writing:

"Rare W"

Check out Jon Jones' reaction below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):

In their first fight in UFC 182, Jones won by unanimous decision. But their second battle had controversy. At first, 'Bones' defeated Cormier in that fight at UFC 214, and then later on, that fight was ruled as a no-contest due to Jones' positive test for banned substances.

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones' latest reported criminal charges

Shortly after Jon Jones announced his retirement, reports surfaced that he had been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Upon hearing this news, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts in a video on his YouTube channel. Cormier said:

"The saddest thing about this to me is that it's not surprising. I've seen him do things over the course of his career that have been very dangerous and very - it's just not smart... I hope that, as he goes into this next phase of his career, if it's over forever, he fills the void with something positive."

He added:

"He needs to find a way to lock in on that and not all the other things. If I never heard another story like that about Jon Jones, that would not be soon enough. I don't want to hear that. I don't celebrate that... It makes me look at another black athlete that is struggling. I hope this guy gets it together."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (11:07):

