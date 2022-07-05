Jon Jones still P4P king for current UFC light heavyweight champion

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has delivered his say on the P4P king in the organization, picking former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

In an interview with The Schmo, Prochazka explained his reason for Jones being at the top of the P4P rankings as per his analysis.

Prochazka stated:

"For me, I have huge respect all my career for one guy and it's Jon Jones. I'm looking forward to his fight in heavyweight and it's too early to talk about me and to challenge another guy from another weight class to be the P4P first one. I have to defend the title, without defending the title you're not a true champ."

Jones hasn't entered the octagon since his dominant win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. This has also seen him fall to No.11 in the P4P rankings, now led by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones pokes fun at Israel Adesanya after UFC 276 win

Jones did not take too kindly to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retaining his belt against Jared Cannonier. After his win, Adesanya called out Alex Pereira, who defeated Sean Strickland to continue his unbeaten run in the UFC. However, Jones took to Twitter to mock Adesanya after his call-out, saying:

“Bro I can’t stop thinking about this s***. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head.”

However, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou came out in defense of Adesanya saying:

“Since Jones been siting back and talking s*** Izzy have defended his title a least five times. Well done CHAMP Israel Adesanya Some people talk and some act.”

BONY @JonnyBones Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight

Interestingly, Pereira knocked out Adesanya in their kickboxing rematch back in 2016 with the latter requiring oxygen after the defeat. Jones, on the other hand, is aiming to make his heavyweight debut against two of the best in the division in Stipe Miocic or reigning champion Francis Ngannou.

Will Jon Jones return to the octagon later this year? Will Adesanya continue his dominance in the middleweight division?

