Jon Jones takes sly dig at Daniel Cormier over comments on PED-ridden history 

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier shared one of the most bitter rivalries in MMA history. Time doesn't seem to have quelled the tension between the pair, as Cormier's comments during a recent podcast segment have elicited a sly reaction from his former opponent.

During their time in the UFC, the pair locked horns twice. During their first metting at UFC 182, Jones outclassed 'DC' via a unanimous decision. However, their second fight at UFC 214 was turned into a no contest after 'Bones' tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug- turinabol.

The PED-ridden history of the fights denied Cormier a definitive closure to the rivalry, leaving him to wonder what could've been had they fought on a level playing field.

During a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast hosted by Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, the 46-year-old once again addressed the issue, saying:

"If you have steroid accusations, you can't be the GOAT. I agree completely... Jon will never have losses, that's where he saves himself... In terms of fighting skills, that dude is good. He beat me. I also recognize he's probably not the only guy I fought that had performance enhancers. He was just the only one I couldn't beat. So at the end of the day, he still won the fight. My frustration is, why did it happen every time."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Jon Jones below:

However, later in the segment, Cormier confessed that despite the New Yorker's history with steroids, skill for skill, he was truly special.

Sure enough, 'DC's' comments did not go unnoticed by his former rival. 'Bones' took to Instagram, commenting on the podcast segment with a house and clouds emoji, most likely insinuating that he lives rent-free in his opponent's head.

Check out Jon Jones' reaction below:

Screenshots courtesy: @pound4pound on Instagram

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones quit because of Tom Aspinall

Many believe Jon Jones should've retired from the UFC after the Stipe Miocic fight if he had never intended to face Tom Aspinall to begin with.

'Bones' choosing to retire after holding up the division for months, while leaving a shimmer of hope for a clash with Aspinall, has sown doubt in the minds of MMA fans about whether the consensus MMA GOAT retired to avoid fighting the Englishman.

Daniel Cormier, for one, firmly believes his former rival indeed chose retirement over a heavyweight title unification with the hard-hitting Brit. Addressing Jones' surprise retirement on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:

"What happened today opens the conversation for us to question whether or not he ran away. I will go to my grave believing he quit instead of fighting that guy [Aspinall]."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Jon Jones' retirement below (12:24):

