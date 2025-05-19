Jon Jones talks monetizing his brand, leaves door open for UFC return

Jon Jones has many clamoring for him to book a title unification clash against Tom Aspinall, but it would seem like he's prioritizing other things, according to his recent posts on social media. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been out in Thailand as of late enjoying himself but 'Bones' has also been active on social media responding to various inquiries from fans.

Ad

An X user known as @UFCFriedChicken asked Jones what exactly his plans were going forward. To this question, Jones said:

"To continue to monetize on this amazing brand that I've created."

Others within the online mixed martial arts community began asking their own questions, and a tweet thread amassed underneath that aforementioned retweet from Jon Jones.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Another user known as @regluh asked Jones in the tweet thread if he was going to fight again or not referencing that Jones is still a reigning UFC champion. To this tweet, the consensus MMA GOAT responded as Jones stated:

Ad

Trending

"Not a bad idea."

Check out Jones' recent online interactions with MMA fans below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Jones provides a pseudo-update on the Tom Aspinall situation

Jon Jones revealed other key bits of information during this recent quasi-fan Q&A session he conducted on X. One UFC fan claimed that Jones was worried about losing his belt against the record-holding interim champion Tom Aspinall, otherwise he would have vacated the strap already.

The 37-year-old responded to this X user by saying:

Ad

"Y'all barkin up the wrong tree. I told the UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven't shared them with you guys yet."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It has been almost a full calendar year since Tom Aspinall stepped into the cage as he defended his interim title at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes.

While Dana White has remained positive about the heavyweight mega fight happening this year, MMA fans have seen little to nothing in the way of demonstrable developments toward that contest being booked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.