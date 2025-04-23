Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall drama dragged in as ex-UFC referee brutally slams potential interim title plans amid rumored Dricus du Plessis injury

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall has been dragged into the conversation of the main event of UFC 317 this June. With the unofficial headlining bout between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in peril as the champ is rumored to be injured, people are now clamoring for replacements.
Khamzat Chimaev himself called bulls**t on DDP's injury, insinuating that the champion is ducking. Du Plessis, in turn, said that the fight isn't even officially booked yet. Joining the party is No. 6-ranked Caio Borralho, a former teammate of Chimaev, who claimed that 'Borz' agreed to fight him instead for the interim middleweight strap.
According to MMA legend and original UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy, an interim title fight between the Fighting Nerds leader and the Chechen-born warrior doesn't make sense. McCarthy said on his podcast, WEIGHING IN, with Josh Thomson (1:17:50):
"Because a fighter that is the champion gets injured, we should have an interim belt? Dumbest thing ever. What is an interim belt? What does it do for you?
McCarthy even cited interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall as an example of why having an interim champion is not the solution:
"What has it done for Tom Aspinall? He's been the interim champion for over a year now, right?"
Listen to 'Big' John McCarthy here:
Chael Sonnen believes that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a done deal
While 'Big' John McCarthy, Josh Thomson, and the entire MMA world guessing whether or not the DDP vs Chimaev bout will ever happen, the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinal bout is just about confirmed. At least according to MMA legend and renowned analyst Chael Sonnen.
The highly-anticipated unification bout between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall has been brewing for months, with the MMA world largely in the dark on when it will be officially signed.
Months into the negotiations, no official word has been put out yet on whether or not will happen. To Chael Sonnen, all signs lead to the two heavyweight marvels clashing this year. It's only a matter of time - literally.
Sonnen said:
"I am confident enough to tell you— that fight is done [Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall]. That fight is agreed all the way down to the date. That I do have the confidence to tell you."
He added:
"[Jon] Jones will say a lot of things to the media. When he gets that phone call— here is the guy you're fighting, do you understand?— Yes. That is what he will say. All the other reports are not true."
Listen to Sonnen here: