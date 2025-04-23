Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall drama dragged in as ex-UFC referee brutally slams potential interim title plans amid rumored Dricus du Plessis injury

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall has been dragged into the conversation of the main event of UFC 317 this June. With the unofficial headlining bout between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in peril as the champ is rumored to be injured, people are now clamoring for replacements.

Khamzat Chimaev himself called bulls**t on DDP's injury, insinuating that the champion is ducking. Du Plessis, in turn, said that the fight isn't even officially booked yet. Joining the party is No. 6-ranked Caio Borralho, a former teammate of Chimaev, who claimed that 'Borz' agreed to fight him instead for the interim middleweight strap.

According to MMA legend and original UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy, an interim title fight between the Fighting Nerds leader and the Chechen-born warrior doesn't make sense. McCarthy said on his podcast, WEIGHING IN, with Josh Thomson (1:17:50):

"Because a fighter that is the champion gets injured, we should have an interim belt? Dumbest thing ever. What is an interim belt? What does it do for you?

McCarthy even cited interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall as an example of why having an interim champion is not the solution:

"What has it done for Tom Aspinall? He's been the interim champion for over a year now, right?"

Chael Sonnen believes that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a done deal

While 'Big' John McCarthy, Josh Thomson, and the entire MMA world guessing whether or not the DDP vs Chimaev bout will ever happen, the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinal bout is just about confirmed. At least according to MMA legend and renowned analyst Chael Sonnen.

The highly-anticipated unification bout between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall has been brewing for months, with the MMA world largely in the dark on when it will be officially signed.

Months into the negotiations, no official word has been put out yet on whether or not will happen. To Chael Sonnen, all signs lead to the two heavyweight marvels clashing this year. It's only a matter of time - literally.

Sonnen said:

"I am confident enough to tell you— that fight is done [Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall]. That fight is agreed all the way down to the date. That I do have the confidence to tell you."

He added:

"[Jon] Jones will say a lot of things to the media. When he gets that phone call— here is the guy you're fighting, do you understand?— Yes. That is what he will say. All the other reports are not true."

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

