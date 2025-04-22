Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall confirmed, claims UFC veterans following Englishman's cryptic fight promise

Michael Bisping and Paul Felder recently discussed the potential heavyweight title unification clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. The duo attempted to interpret a cryptic video shared by Aspinall, where the Brit claimed that he had fight news.

As of late, there have been numerous reports that Jones vs. Aspinall is close to being finalized. Aspinall recently dropped a major hint when he shared a now-deleted video of himself claiming that he has participated in several meetings with the UFC and expects a fight to be announced shortly.

'The Count' and Felder believe the 32-year-old dropped the major hint accidentally, even though the promotion asked him to keep the information confidential. Bisping said:

"They always say [UFC]— don't say anything, especially a fight like that, because they want to announce it with a press conference, with the world's media there. They want to make a big pop. But let's be honest, it's not exactly breaking news. It hasn't come out of left field has it?"

The duo further discussed that the fight could potentially be targeted for the UFC 317 card during International Fight Week, especially in light of reports stating that the potential bout between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev to headline the pay-per-view is now off the cards, with the champion being injured.

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (31:35):

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is confirmed

Chael Sonnen recently claimed during an episode of Good Guy vs. Bad Guy that he believes the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight has been agreed upon, despite Jones' ongoing media antics.

"I am confident enough to tell you— that fight is done [Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall]. That fight is agreed all the way down to the date. That I do have the confidence to tell you."

Sonnen added:

"[Jon] Jones will say a lot of things to the media. When he get's that phone call— here is the guy you're fighting, do you understand?— Yes. That is what he will say. All the other reports are not true."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

