Why was Jon Jones inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?

Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his legendary fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that lasted the entire 25 minutes. 'Bones' ended up taking home the decision win after a razor-close fight.

Other inductees that night included Marc Ratner, Kevin Randleman, and Georges St-Pierre.

Reflecting on the now iconic fight, Jones uploaded a post on Instagram:

"On this day eight years ago, @alexthemauler and I made each other better forever. It’s a blessing to survive challenging situations; it teaches us about ourselves. They let us know exactly how resilient we are. This epic fight got both Alex and I inducted into the @UFC #HallofFame. I’m excited to accept this great honor this Thursday night in Las Vegas," wrote Jon Jones.

'Bones' also spoke about the fight in an interview with MMA journalist Marc Raimondi:

"I'm honored that the fans and the organization thought so highly of the fight. It's just great, it was one of my best moments in my whole career. I actually draw back to that fight all the time. To this day, when I'm needing to dig deep and work out, I try to remember those moments. So, it's just great. I'm glad the fans appreciate it... I haven't really paid much attention to the Hall of Fame ceremonies in the past and stuff and I thought it was something that needed to happen when you retire but I'm here today... I'm grateful that the fans value my hard work and [Alexander] Gustafsson's hard work."

Jon Jones fought Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232

Jon Jones and Alexander faced each other for the second time in the octagon at UFC 232. The second encounter was a one-sided affair as 'Bones' showed that he had grown leaps and bounds since their first fight at UFC 165. Jones picked up a TKO victory in the third round and won the vacant light heavyweight title.

