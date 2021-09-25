×
Why was Jon Jones inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame?

Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday [Image credits: @jonnybones on instagram]
Anil Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Sep 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his legendary fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that lasted the entire 25 minutes. 'Bones' ended up taking home the decision win after a razor-close fight.

Other inductees that night included Marc Ratner, Kevin Randleman, and Georges St-Pierre.

Reflecting on the now iconic fight, Jones uploaded a post on Instagram:

"On this day eight years ago, @alexthemauler and I made each other better forever. It’s a blessing to survive challenging situations; it teaches us about ourselves. They let us know exactly how resilient we are. This epic fight got both Alex and I inducted into the @UFC #HallofFame. I’m excited to accept this great honor this Thursday night in Las Vegas," wrote Jon Jones.

'Bones' also spoke about the fight in an interview with MMA journalist Marc Raimondi:

"I'm honored that the fans and the organization thought so highly of the fight. It's just great, it was one of my best moments in my whole career. I actually draw back to that fight all the time. To this day, when I'm needing to dig deep and work out, I try to remember those moments. So, it's just great. I'm glad the fans appreciate it... I haven't really paid much attention to the Hall of Fame ceremonies in the past and stuff and I thought it was something that needed to happen when you retire but I'm here today... I'm grateful that the fans value my hard work and [Alexander] Gustafsson's hard work."

Jon Jones fought Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232

Jon Jones and Alexander faced each other for the second time in the octagon at UFC 232. The second encounter was a one-sided affair as 'Bones' showed that he had grown leaps and bounds since their first fight at UFC 165. Jones picked up a TKO victory in the third round and won the vacant light heavyweight title.

Edited by Jack Cunningham
