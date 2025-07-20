Jon Jones and other UFC stars react to Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 318 stunner

UFC 318 is officially in the books. Max Holloway defeated Dustin Poirier via unanimous decision in the main event and successfully defended his BMF title. The fight was an all-out war, and Poirier has retired from combat sports on a high note. Jon Jones and many other UFC stars have shared their reaction to the five-round barn burner.This was the third meeting between Holloway and Poirier. The two first fought at UFC 143 in 2012, where Poirier submitted 'Blessed' in Round 1. Their second meeting took place at UFC 236 in 2019, where Poirier captured interim lightweight gold.Both fighters traded blows from the opening bell of the trilogy bout. Holloway connected with a clean straight right hand that dropped 'The Diamond' to the canvas in Round 1. Holloway hurt Poirier again in Round 2 and swarmed him on the ground. However, Poirier got up to his feet and fired back with a thunderous overhand that sat the Hawaiian down.The bout was a constant back-and-forth affair, but Holloway was the better volume striker, and he outlanded Poirier to cruise to a unanimous decision victory. In the aftermath of the bout, Holloway stepped aside to let Poirier enjoy the spotlight, bask in the support of the Louisiana crowd, and lay down his gloves.Fellow fighters and fans wasted no time reacting to the UFC 318 headliner. Jones took to social media to praise the intense rivalry between Poirier and Holloway.&quot;Now that's what you call a rivalry.&quot;Former UFC two-weight champion Henry Cejudo took to X to debate whether 'Blessed' should fight Ilia Topuria in a rematch next or Dan Hooker for the BMF strap.&quot;Max Holloway stole Poirier’s retirement fight. Ilia rematch next? Or Dan Hooker for the BMF?&quot;Social media influencer and UFC journalist Nina-Marie Daniele captured a wholesome moment between Holloway and Poirier and congratulated both fighters for their incredible performance.&quot;Beautiful moment between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway! We are gonna miss you, Dustin! Congratulations Max! Two modern-day gladiators! Thank you UFC.&quot;Former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev took to X to congratulate 'The Diamond' on his exceptional fighting career.&quot;Congratulations, Dustin. You’re truly one of the greatest to ever step into the cage. It was an honor and a privilege to share it with you.&quot;Check out more reactions to Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 below:Fighter reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @respective X accounts]