Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall odds: Betting line for undisputed UFC light heavyweight title fight released

With Tom Aspinall having now claimed the UFC interim heavyweight championship, the table is set for a massive title unification bout with Jon Jones.

Despite taking the fight on roughly two weeks' notice, Aspinall knocked out Russian power puncher Sergei Pavlovich in just 69 seconds to claim interim gold. The win improved his record to 14-3 and earned the United Kingdom native his sixth first-round finish in the octagon. Aspinall also joined an exclusive club as just the third British UFC champion alongside Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards.

The fight with Pavlovich was put together at the last second due to Jones suffering a pectoral injury and pulling out of his first scheduled title defense fight with Stipe Miocic. All signs point towards the UFC re-booking the Jones vs. Miocic super fight, but barring a retirement, 'Bones' should face off with Aspinall shortly thereafter.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall betting odds

Though a potential fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall would not take place until months down the line, early betting lines have already been released. In fact, some lines were dropped for Jones vs. Aspinall before UFC 295 even began but have since been adjusted.

The undisputed champion is currently priced as the slight favorite at -140 with Aspinall coming back at +120. Prior to Aspinall's title win, Jones was a -200 favorite.

Should the fight take place under the current odds, it would be the smallest favorite Jones would be in his career to date. In his career, the American has only closed as an underdog twice. 'Bones' was an underdog in his UFC debut against Andre Gusmao and again against Stephan Bonnar, but has spent most of his Hall of Fame career as a sizeable favorite.

With Jon Jones out for a lengthy period of time, however, Aspinall's next fight will likely be an interim title defense against a different opponent.

