Jon Jones on whether he's under new negotiations with UFC for move up to Heavyweight

Jon Jones is seemingly done with the Light Heavyweight division. After years of ups and downs, one thing he has established is the fact that he's the greatest Light Heavyweight of all time.

Jon Jones was recently in a dispute with the UFC over his pay, but that might be sorted sooner than we think. With Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier completing their trilogy, it appears as though Jon Jones wants to go for the Heavyweight gold.

He revealed on Twitter that he's going to vacate the Light Heavyweight title, with Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz expected to fight for the vacant title. As for Jon Jones, he tweeted out, stating that his negotiations with the UFC are now underway:

Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Jon Jones at Heavyweight is something that many people are interested in seeing. He's been teasing it for many years now but he never took the step to fight at the largest weight class in the UFC. A month ago, there was talk of him wanting to face Francis Ngannou - the consensus #1 contender for the Heavyweight title.

Unfortunately, Dana White ridiculed Jon Jones for the amount of money he asked for. Ultimately, it fell through.

Will Jon Jones fit well in the Heavyweight division?

If Jon Jones is making the jump to heavyweight, then there's a large chance of him facing Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight title. This would be unfortunate for Francis Ngannou, who is healthy and waiting for a title fight.

However, the UFC is in the business of making money and Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones is the biggest money fight they can put up in the Heavyweight division right now. It would be interesting to see if Jon Jones decides to take a fight before the title - just to get a feel of the Heavyweight division.