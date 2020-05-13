Jon Jones will run it back with Dominick Reyes if UFC treats it as a 'super-fight'; teases move to heavyweight

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

If you think UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is ducking a rematch against Dominick Reyes, that's definitely not the case. Jones isn't scared to face anyone inside the Octagon. He just wants the right amount of reward for the risk he will be taking if he locks horns with Reyes again.

Jones' next opponent hasn't been decided yet and though the champion himself said Jan Blachowicz should get the next shot at his title, popular opinion is that Jones should defend his title against Reyes in a rematch of the pair's enthralling battle in the main event of UFC 247 where Jones barely scraped out with a unanimous decision win.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White said he would definitely like to see a rematch between Jones and Reyes. Jones took to Twitter to reveal that he is more than willing to run it back with Reyes given that the UFC pays him accordingly. Jones also mentioned that if the UFC isn't willing to treat it as a super fight and offer him a big paycheck, he might as well fight the "next guy in line" - Jan Blachowicz.

“I’d love to fight him again. I’m just waiting for the UFC to make the reward worth the risk. Unless the organization treats it like a super fight, I might as well stay on schedule fighting the next guy in line. I’ve never dodged anyone. Did you see what Jan did to the last brotha he faced?”

Jones also teased a move to the heavyweight division and claimed that he'd love to have a catchweight fight at 220lbs as preparation for his climb to the UFC's big boys club.

“I’d love to have an exhibition fight at the catchweight of 220 pounds before moving up to heavyweight. Who wants to take that L?”