  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • “Jon would” - Fans react to Tom Aspinall's hilarious new skit mocking Ciryl Gane for turning down their fight to make film

“Jon would” - Fans react to Tom Aspinall's hilarious new skit mocking Ciryl Gane for turning down their fight to make film

By Jaren Kawada
Modified May 29, 2024 05:23 GMT
Fans throw Jon Jones (left) under the bus with Tom Aspinall
Fans throw Jon Jones (left) under the bus with Tom Aspinall's (right) recent quote [Image Courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial and @ufc on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall has taken a page out of Merab Dvalishvili's book to complain about his latest gripe on social media. While his criticism was primarily aimed at Ciryl Gane, fans also took an opportunity to throw Jon Jones under the bus.

The video of Aspinall came in the form of a skit posted on May 26 from the UFC on TNT Sports social media channel featuring combat sports analyst Adam Catterall and former rugby player Ben Kay. The 48-year-old retired athlete did not speak in the 18-second clip.

In the skit, Catterall told Aspinall that an unnamed fighter had passed on him to "shoot a film" to which the heavyweight questioned as both turned to look at the camera.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out the video below:

The video received mixed reactions from fans with some appreciating the content from the British team but others finding it to be a stretch.

One fan took the opportunity to respond to Aspinall questioning who would turn him down to shoot a film, commenting:

"Jon would"

Since Aspinall became the interim champion at UFC 295, many fans have ridiculed Jones for choosing not to unify the belts, thus accepting another opportunity to take a shot at 'Bones.'

Other fans commented:

"S*** like this makes me love these guys"
"This guy is so annoying"
"Aspinall is the real heavyweight champion"

View more fan comments on Tom Aspinall's skit below:

Fans reacting to Tom Aspinall&#039;s skit with UFC on TNT Sports [via @champrds on X]
Fans reacting to Tom Aspinall's skit with UFC on TNT Sports [via @champrds on X]

Tom Aspinall's criticism of Ciryl Gane

While some fans chose to approach Tom Aspinall's recent skit as a slight towards Jon Jones, the heavyweight appeared to want the video to be a criticism of Ciryl Gane.

As Aspinall prepares to defend his interim title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, the 31-year-old accused Gane of turning down the opportunity against him due to allegedly filming a movie.

Gane denied rejecting the fight offer but did not address the rumors of being in a film. Instead, 'Bon Gamin' vowed to fight Aspinall in September in his response tweet.

Gane has not fought since beating Serghei Spivac in September 2023.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी