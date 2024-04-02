Jonathan Di Bella anticipates a 'crazy' or 'technical' war against Prajanchai: "I could do it either way"

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy doesn't mind how his upcoming fight turns out. He just wants to put on a show for the fans.

Di Bella says he will take it whichever way it comes when asked if he preferred an all-out war against his next opponent or a technical affair to prove who is more skillful.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella said he is excited about the many possibilities his upcoming showdown will bring fans.

The Canadian-Italian star said:

"The fans could expect a crazy war or a crazy technical fight. It could be either. Both could be a technical fight or a brawl. I could do either way. It just depends on that night, like whatever he starts out with. It's gonna be all-out excitement, that's for sure, one hundred percent."

Jonathan Di Bella will put his strawweight kickboxing gold on the line against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand. The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Needless to say, Di Bella is pumped and ready for an epic encounter with Thailand's finest.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Jonathan Di Bella admits he's had an eye on Prajanchai fight for a while: "I've been watching him for a very long time"

Canadian-Italian kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella says he has actually had Prajanchai on his radar for quite some time now, and he knew they would eventually cross paths.

Di Bella told ONE Championship:

"I've been watching him for a long time. Obviously, he's a great champion. He's one of the best strikers ever to compete at the highest level and won all over Thailand and Lumpinee and all the other stadiums. So I knew him. I've been watching him for a very long time."

