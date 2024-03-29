Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella doesn't mind competing in enemy territory.

In fact, the Canadian-Italian slugger relishes it since he sees the challenge as just another obstacle on his path to greatness.

The undefeated tactician will defend his 26 pounds of gold for the second time on April 5 against Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Di Bella, of course, understands that Prajanchai is quite the legend in these parts.

After all, the strawweight Muay Thai king has over 400 career bouts to his name and has even won world titles inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai'.

With that said, Jonathan Di Bella already expects the enthusiastic Lumpinee crowd to cheer their lungs out when they share the ONE ring next week.

The 27-year-old champ told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"It was a cool crowd I fought in front of last time. I know everytime he'll punch or kick, the crowd's going to be screaming, and yeah, it's like I'm in hostile territory. I like it. Actually, it's no pressure."

Luckily for Di Bella, he already got a taste of Lumpinee's electric atmosphere when he successfully defended his throne against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 last year.

However, he's going to be facing a beloved Thai icon, and those cheers will certainly be deafening this time around.

Jonathan Di Bella ready to tune out the noise at ONE Friday Fights 58

After beating up Williams across five rounds in his last match at Lumpinee, Jonathan Di Bella believes he can churn an even better performance against the dangerous Prajanchai.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout said in a Sportskeeda MMA interview:

“So I’m very excited. This is what I like. I like that all the crowd is gonna go for him. I like fighting at night. I feel more dangerous, more in my zone. I’m excited, that’s the way I fight."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.