Strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella certain ONE has the very best in the striking realm: "100 percent"

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes that ONE Championship isn't only the largest martial arts organization but also the leading promotion when it comes to their talent-jammed roster of striking world champions.

The Canadian-Italian was asked during his recent interview with 4oz to Freedom on their YouTube channel about this matter, and he quickly and confidently said that there is no question that the promotion has the best Muay Thai and kickboxing athletes.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative said:

"Yeah, 100 percent. ONE has the best kickboxing and Muay Thai strikers in the world. 100 percent. No doubt."

Jonathan Di Bella himself is among the best pure strikers on the ONE roster, along with megastars Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Roman Kryklia and Regian Eersel, among others.

Apart from the strikers, ONE also boasts several top names in submission grappling, including Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly, and the Ruotolo brothers (Kade and Tye).

Jonathan Di Bella is grateful for his incredible journey as a professional kickboxing athlete

Since choosing this path as a professional fighter, when he was 19, Jonathan Di Bella has steadily climbed up the rankings and become a household name in the kickboxing world due to his aggressive and technical approach, which resulted in an undefeated record.

Currently, Di Bella is preparing to face the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old star will be putting his 26-pound golden belt on the line and will try to fend off his challenger in Prajanchai to prevent him from becoming a two-sport world champion. Di Bella is coming off a unanimous decision win over Danial Williams in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms live in Asia primetime on Friday, April 5. Check your local listings for more details.