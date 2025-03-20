Jonathan Di Bella believes Masaaki Noiri has a big advantage over Tawanchai at ONE 172: “It’s kickboxing rules”

Jonathan Di Bella believes Tawanchai PK Saenchai's lengthy winning streak will come to a crashing halt at ONE 172 on March 23.

The Thai megastar looks to join rarified air and join only a handful of athletes to become a two-sport world champion on the global stage of the promotion in his return inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

He squares off against Masaaki Noiri in one of five world title fixtures before Rodtang and Takeru's super fight in the main event.

The winner will walk away with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship and a ticket to unify their gold with divisional king Superbon.

Jonathan Di Bella, who returns on the same card in a ONE interim strawweight kickboxing battle alongside Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, made his pick during an exclusive interview with ONE Championship.

He shared:

"I think Tawanchai is probably going to win. But that's the other thing, it’s kickboxing rules. I forgot about that. It’s a good fight. These fights are so hard for me, they’re so good, so its 50-50.

"At first, I think somebody and then after I think about the fight I go either way. It's crazy. OK, I’ll say, just because it’s kickboxing, let's say Noiri."

Masaaki Noiri won't have it easy against Tawanchai

It will be an uphill task for Noiri to become the first man to hand the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion a loss in the past four years, however.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete has been on a victorious stretch of nine matches as he heads into ONE 172, which dates back to his first-round demolition of Saemapetch Fairtex in January 2022.

Moreover, he's won both his kickboxing assignments against Davit Kira (via TKO) and Jo Nattawut (via unanimous decision).

All signs point to another massive win for Tawanchai come March 23, but Noiri is out to build on his impressive knockout win in January and go all the way to world title glory in ONE Championship.

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

