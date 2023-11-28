Jonathan Di Bella open to Muay Thai switch, lists Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai as potential tests

Reigning strawweight kickboxing titleholder Jonathan Di Bella is open to a run in the art of eight limbs, but not before establishing himself as the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

With many professional fighters crossing over into other combat sports, many believe it’s just a matter of time before the Canadian-Italian kickboxing sensation eventually tests his skills in Muay Thai, but the Canadian-Italian hero has no interest in rushing into another sport before dominating the one he currently holds gold in.

“First of all I want to be the top pound-for-pound kickboxer, and then I'd think about Muay Thai,” Di Bella said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

As for who he could see himself squaring off against in a potential Muay Thai debut, Jonathan Di Bella said:

“There's Joseph Lasiri, Prajanchai, and then there's the guys coming up. There's a lot of talent coming up, the division is getting packed.”

Jonathan Di Bella eyes back-to-back clashes with Rui Botelho and Zhang Peimian

All signs pointed toward Jonathan Di Bella running back his ONE 162 clash with Zhang Peimian in 2024.

That was until Rui Botelho threw a wrench in those plans, scoring a rather shocking split decision win over the ‘Fighting Rooster’ at ONE Fight Night 16. With the win, Botelho immediately thrust himself into the strawweight kickboxing title picture.

Given the incredibly close nature of the bout, there are strong cases for both challengers, but Di Bella has the perfect solution in mind.

He’ll just fight both.

“I'll give them both a shot,” Di Bella added. “And I'll fight them back to back. I know Rui is out until February [because of his ear]. But I'll give Zhang a shot and Rui a shot. No problem, back to back.”