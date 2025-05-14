Despite the endless opportunity for super fights and mega showdowns under ONE Championship, reigning ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella remains focused on reclaiming the undisputed crown in his weight class and getting one back against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Di Bella, though, cleared that he won't turn down an offer for a potential super fight, but he still prefers to unify the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, as he told veteran journalist Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"Right now, I'm focused on my division. So my focus is all Prajanchai. I don't want to call people out. I'm not a guy who calls out people. But, if the fight gets offered to me - or a super fight - for sure."

Watch Jonathan Di Bella's interview here:

The Canadian-Italian striking maestro is coming off a masterful unanimous decision win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao last March 23 at ONE 172 to capture the interim belt and potentially set up the unification match against the two-sport world champion.

That triumph has improved Di Bella's record to 4-1 under the world's largest martial arts organization and 14-1 overall.

Jonathan Di Bella doubles down on his unification match and second meeting with Prajanchai

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative reiterated his desire to face Prajanchai in a championship rematch to gauge his skills against him.

Di Bella sustained a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Prajanchai during their first meeting in June 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 68, which also became the only blemish in his 15 professional fights.

The 28-year-old athlete said:

"I just want to get that match set. And I want to test my skill against his."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

