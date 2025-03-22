Jonathan Di Bella reveals the biggest venue he's ever fought in: "It's crazy"

Before Jonathan Di Bella steps inside another iconic venue in Asia to chase championship glory this weekend, he reflects on the most unforgettable arena where he has competed on the other side of the globe.

Ad

For the former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, the legendary Madison Square Garden holds a special place in his heart.

Nicknamed "The Most Famous Arena," the multi-purpose indoor location has witnessed Di Bella in action five times — each ending in victory.

He recalled his memories inside Madison Square Garden in an interview with Combat Sports Today:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's my favorite place to fight out, for sure. I fought there five times in the theater, the small room.

Ad

Trending

The "small room" Di Bella refers to is The Theater at Madison Square Garden, an intimate venue with a seating capacity ranging from 2,000 to 5,600, nestled benath the prominent main arena.

The Italian-Canadian striker values the close-knit atmosphere of The Theater:

"I kinda like the theater better than the big room, personally. I like both, but the theater has different vibe to it, it's crazy, like, everybody's around you. It's kinda cool."

Ad

Sinc joining ONE Championship in 2022, Di Bella has showcased his skills in various arenas across Asia, including Malaysia's Axiata Arena and Thailand's Lumpinee Stadium.

Jonathan Di Bella struts wares inside Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172

When Jonathan Di Bella reports for duty at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, he will mark another milestone in his career, adding Japan's Saitama Super Arena to the place where he has fought.

Ad

There, the 28-year-old sensation is set to go one-on-one with fellow former world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a five-round tilt for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.